With sub-freezing highs behind us, Chicago has officially logged 23 days with subfreezing highs at O’Hare this season. How does that stack up to long term averages?

It is definitely on the low side. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski informed us that the city’s long-term average for days with subfreezing highs is 40 with the extremes ranging from just eight in the winter of 1877-78 to a maximum of 78 in 1903-04. This year’s total of 23 days ranks as the city’s eighth-lowest dating back to the winter of 1871-72 and the least since just 14 were logged in the winter of 2011-12. While it is highly unlikely that there will be any additional subfreezing highs this spring, the city has logged one as late as April 17, 1875 when the high was just 26 degrees.