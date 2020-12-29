With both the North and South Poles getting 24 hours of sunlight for six months each year, why is the climate there so cold in the summer?

Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly this evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning, as heavy snow followed by sleet and freezing rain creates slushy, slick driving conditions area-wide.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, northern Cook and Kane Counties in Illinois (pink-shaded areas on the headlined map) until 9AM CST Wednesday morning, calling for 5 to 9-iches of heavy wet snow this Tuesday evening, followed by a changeover to sleet and then freezing rain and possibly 1 to 2-tenths ice accumulation later tonight. Greater snowfall totals will occur in northernmost counties along the Illinois/Wisconsin border with lesser amounts south. As temperatures warm above 32-degrees the precipitation will change back to rain before ending later Wednesday morning.