With both the North and South Poles getting 24 hours of sunlight for six months each year, why is the climate there so cold in the summer?
Even in the summer, when the sun is highest in the sky, it is still so low that it provides relatively little warmth. At its highest elevation above the horizon, on about June 21, the sun is at 23.5 degrees at the North Pole, but here in Chicago the noon sun on the same date is 71.5 degrees. On the winter solstice, about Dec. 21, the sun is at 24.5 degrees above the horizon. Warmest average summer temperatures at the North Pole are about 34 degrees during the heat of the day, but it’s about 86 degrees in Chicago. Coldest average winter temperatures at the North Pole are about -31 degrees; at Chicago, 17 degrees.
