WINTER COMES ALIVE!

Clear skies, fresh snow cover bring coldest morning in a month — Friday morning lows

GREAT LAKES ICE COVERAGE

  • Ice coverage still low and far below last year but should increase as colder weather pattern sets in
  • Great Lakes total ice coverage through Jan. 26

LAKE MICHIGAN WATERS — LOWER AND WARMER THAN A YEAR AGO

COLDER PATTERN SETTING IN

Temps not expected to climb above freezing until well into February

BRIEF SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY

Brought up to 1” of snow . . .

  • Arlington Heights and Oak Forest: 1.0”
  • Midway Airport: 0.8”
  • O’Hare Airport: 0.8”

… But heavier snow expected Saturday into Sunday especially from Chicago north into southern Wisconsin

DISMAL JANUARY 2023 CONTINUES ON A RECORD CLOUDY PACE

January percentage of possible sunshine

  • Friday’s sunshine: 7%
  • January 1-27: 17% with 4 days to go
  • Record for LEAST January sunshine: 20% in 1998

Chicago’s 5 least sunny Januarys since 1894

  • 1998: 20%
  • 2017: 23%
  • 1914: 25%
  • 2020: 25%
  • 1996: 26%
CLICK TO ENLARGE