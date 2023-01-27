WINTER COMES ALIVE!
Clear skies, fresh snow cover bring coldest morning in a month — Friday morning lows
GREAT LAKES ICE COVERAGE
- Ice coverage still low and far below last year but should increase as colder weather pattern sets in
- Great Lakes total ice coverage through Jan. 26
LAKE MICHIGAN WATERS — LOWER AND WARMER THAN A YEAR AGO
COLDER PATTERN SETTING IN
Temps not expected to climb above freezing until well into February
BRIEF SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY
Brought up to 1” of snow . . .
- Arlington Heights and Oak Forest: 1.0”
- Midway Airport: 0.8”
- O’Hare Airport: 0.8”
… But heavier snow expected Saturday into Sunday especially from Chicago north into southern Wisconsin
DISMAL JANUARY 2023 CONTINUES ON A RECORD CLOUDY PACE
January percentage of possible sunshine
- Friday’s sunshine: 7%
- January 1-27: 17% with 4 days to go
- Record for LEAST January sunshine: 20% in 1998
Chicago’s 5 least sunny Januarys since 1894
- 1998: 20%
- 2017: 23%
- 1914: 25%
- 2020: 25%
- 1996: 26%