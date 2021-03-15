Skilling says snow expected for several hours Monday; Winter Weather advisory issued

Monday morning

Wintry weather is on the way Monday for the Chicago area.

A period of mixed precip will change to wet snow for three or five hours starting around 11 a.m. and possibly impacting a portion of the evening commute period.

A Winter Weather advisory in effect until 4 p.m. for several counties including Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, McHenry and Will. Mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Light ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph are possible.

Radar shows precip overspreading the area as Monday gets underway. It’s an interesting situation in which dew points are only in the teens to low 20s. So the precip which falls into this dry low level layer will produce evaporative cooling. It will take initially mixed precip over to snow, which could come down at a fairly impressive rate from roughly 11 a.m. or noon to roughly 6 p.m.

Then precip tapers to a little light drizzle or mixed precip Monday night.

When all is said and done, 1 inch to 3 inches of snow may fall–heaviest as in areas west and northwest of the city.

Monday 4 p.m.

The incoming storm has buried sections of Colorado and Wyoming, particularly upslope and mountainous areas under as much as 2-3 feet of snow. Snows amounts to 1 inch to 5 inches have fallen across a swath of Iowa with the same system. Strong winds have accompanied the precipitation.

Rain later this week

A second windy storm is to impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday. It is likely to be primarily a cold rain producer, though a wintry mix or period of mixed snow can’t be ruled out.

But more mild weather arrives

But here’s the better news. Just as 60s were visiting the area only a week ago today, 60s return to the Chicago weather scene later this weekend into next week proving finicky March is up to its old tricks.

It’s a month of volatile weather swings but, very often, the first periods of warm weather interspersed with wintry scenes like the one unfolding today.