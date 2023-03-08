Winter weather is not over for the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Heavy, wet snow is possible and hazardous driving conditions likely.

Tom Skilling reports a generous flow of moisture into the Thursday night/Friday system suggests the potential for sticking snow is real. While hardly a super storm, the combination of wind and snow in a winter with limited city snowfall could make for a messy situation later this week—one worthy of watching.

A second snow system is possible for Sunday and Sunday night.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

These may not be the last wintry systems we see. The pattern remains an active one through next week with a succession of weather systems indicated by modeling as likely to cross the Midwest.