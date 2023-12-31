Winter Weather Advisories Issued by the National Weather Service for the Chicago Area

Whether you plan to watch the fireworks at Navy Pier or along the river, it’s going to be cold at midnight and it could be wet as well.

There’s a chance of scattered snow showers and even some rain as 2024 begins. Breezy NNW winds of 15-20 mph will make temperatures in the low to mid-30s feel about ten degrees colder.

The Bears’ last home game at Soldier Field might be the coldest of the season.

Snow showers are likely during the game as well and there could be some minor accumulation.