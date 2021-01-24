Winter Storm Warning issued for NE Illinois including Chicago as heavy snow expected Monday

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties including the City of Chicago starting Monday as weather forecasters predict a combination of wet, heavy snow and strong winds could cause dangerous conditions on the roads.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning will take effect in counties across the Chicago area as snow could be heavy at times and may be blown by winds of up to 40 mph, making travel very difficult. Freezing rain and sleet may mix in at times with totals of 5″-9″ possible.

According to the NWS some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow mixed with freezing rain, freezing drizzle, or sleet and strong and gusty winds, mainly Monday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle counties from 1pm Monday to noon Tuesday, and in Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties from 4pm Monday-5pm Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect from Monday 12 pm to Tuesday at noon for DeKalb, La Salle, Kane, Grundy and Kendall counties.