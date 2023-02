Both the morning and evening commute will be impacted by a Winter Storm as low pressure moves through southern Illinois during the day Thursday.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet will spread into the area from the south and west early morning, changing over to a steady wet snow early afternoon much of the area along and north of Interstate 80. Strong NE winds 25-35 mph will create wind chills in the teens to lower 20s.