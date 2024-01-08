For many, this will be a shovel or snowblower-kind of snow event—it will be wet and heavy “heart attack” snow

The snowfall potential is becoming a little clearer, but there are still some details that will need to be monitored closely before the first flakes start to fall in the Chicago area Monday evening. The snow is expected to come in two waves. The first, Monday night into Tuesday morning, would bring snow to much of the region.

The second wave, Tuesday afternoon and evening, also brings rainfall into the region.

The snow/rain line might set up close to I-55, but wherever it ends up there’s probably going to be a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals. Northwest of the snow/rain line, totals of more than 4″ are possible and some areas could see more than 6″. Lesser amounts are expected southeast of the snow/rain line. No matter how much snow falls, it’s all going to be heavy and wet. It’s what is referred to as “heart attack snow”. A broom might not do much good, even if only an inch were to fall on your driveway or sidewalk.

This will not be fluffy snow!

For many of us, this will be a shovel or snowblower kind of event. Again, those shoveling will need to pace themselves if they are clearing a significant amount of snow. In some spots, snowblowers might have some issues as well. The high moisture content snow is more likely to jam in the blower’s chute, compared to more moderately wet or light and fluffy snow.

Snowfall totals will depend on the snow/rain line

One snowfall forecast model showing the averages shows a 6.4″ total at O’Hare—it all depends on where the snow/rain line sets up as we get into Tuesday:

The heaviest snow with each round may not overlap in area, with the highest threat for warning-level impacts during “round 2” in northwestern Illinois.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in northwestern Illinois. This will be updated later today.