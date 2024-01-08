Second storm threatens Friday into Saturday ahead of frigid arctic outbreak
A WEEK OF WINTRY WEATHER SHIFTS IS AHEAD
This includes two storms — the first producing heavy, wet snow well into Tuesday night (mixing with or changing to rain or a wintry mix for a time Tuesday in Chicago and areas south and east; a second powerful storm Friday, Friday night and into Saturday, and the season’s first blast of arctic air which brings single digit and sub-zero lows by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings.
POWERFUL STORM WITH ITS TALLEST CLOUDS COLOR ENHANCED on this GOES EAST weather satellite image
Our “ABSENTEE WINTER” IS COMING OUT OF HIDING
And, it is to do so quite dramatically this week! It’s to culminate with a frigid outbreak which is to bring the Chicago area’s first sub-zero temperatures of winter over the coming weekend and into next week
- The development of high latitude blocking over GREENLAND AND NORTHERN CANADA is driving changes which are producing the changes. You see the process happening on this animation.
- This graphic shows the development of a huge pool of warmer air aloft from Greenland over a wide swath of northern Canada. As warming occurs at high latitudes, frigid arctic air is displaced and sent cascading southward into the Midwest and an impressive swath of the Lower 48.
- The graphic you see here for the 500 mb level — roughly 18,000 ft. above mean sea level — is generated by the National Weather Service’s GFS model and depicts jet stream level conditions from now through the middle of next week.
NOT ONE, BUT POTENTIALLY TWO WINTER STORMS APPEAR LIKELY TO IMPACT THE MIDWEST AND CHICAGO
- The first storm tonight into Tuesday night; a second Friday into Saturday! An intermediate snow producer could generate some additional snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And, behind the second storm due to sweep through Friday into Saturday morning is winter’s first true blast arctic blast which hits this coming weekend into next week.
- A mammoth GREENLAND BLOCKING PATTERN is (and has been for a week) predicted to develop by the weekend and into next week, consisting of a large pool of comparatively warm air aloft over Greenland and a swath of north Canada. This produces jet stream buckling across North America, driving frigid air out of the arctic into a wide swath of the Lower 48.
- The early read for Chicago: A messy first storm with an appreciable overnight snowfall that transitions to a wintry mix Tuesday and back to snow showers and flurries Tuesday night, the second storm to hit in colder environment and quite possibly to be the week’s biggest snow producer in the Friday into Saturday morning time frame.
WEATHER HISTORY OFFERS A GUIDE TO THE WINTRY WEATHER WHICH HAS FOLLOWED CHICAGO’S TEN BIGGEST SNOWSTORMS
- In the wake of 6 of the city’s ten biggest snows since the 1884-85 winter season when official snow observations began in Chicago, Chicagoans have shivered through single-digit or sub-zero temps. It’s not hard to see why that’s occurred. The fresh cover of highly reflective (i.e. “high albedo”) snow these storms have produced has allowed arctic air to more easily stream southward into the Midwest and Chicago area. The fresh cover of snow has effectively been the “TRACK ON WHICH THE ARCTIC EXPRESS RUNS.” It’s high reflectivity means much of energy in the sunlight which has followed such storms has been reflected back to space, unable to warm the flood of arctic air into the region in the wake of these winter storms.
- I’LL BE POSTING MUCH MORE OF THE SPECIFICS of THE VERY WINTRY WEEK WE HAVE COMING in Chicago — THE WEEK in a very real sense will see “THE OTHER METEOROLOGICAL SHOES DROP.”
- THE GRAPHIC YOU SEE HERE LAYS OUT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE’s “GFS MODEL” FORECAST for the week ahead of DEEP MOISTURE through the lowest 39,000 ft. of the atmosphere with the MODEL’S PREDICTED SURFACE PRESSURE FIELD SUPERIMPOSED. It offers a clear picture of the atmosphere’s moisture field over the coming week — of that moisture’s movement into and with the two major storms sweeping the Lower 48 in the coming week.
SO, WHAT WERE THE HIGH AND LOW CHICAGO TEMPS WITH EACH OF OUR TOP TEN SNOWSTORMS SINCE 1884-85
- It’s not uncommon for temps to “warm” as winter storms approach. These storms ingest HUGE QUANTITIES of comparatively warm and very moist Gulf air. Thus, temps upon their onset are often comparatively (by Chicago winter standards) “mild.” But, a series of our biggest storms have tugged frigid arctic air into the city over their freshly-produced cover of snow.
- HERE ARE CHICAGO’S TOP 10 SNOWSTORMS, the date of occurrence and the high and low temps on their opening day. I’m noting the frigid arctic air which has swept in behind these systems. It’s worth noting that 6 of the city’s 10 biggest snowstorms occurred in January: