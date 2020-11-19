Windy and very warm! Skilling tracks temps and wind gusts

It’s windy today and blowing but also warm for mid-November!

A wind advisory with an elevated fire risk continues through 4 p.m.

Here’s a link to the wind advisory text from NWS-Chicago:

We’re well on our way to the predicted 66-degree high. It’s a reading 20-degrees above the normal of 46.

Interesting stat from Frank Wachowski with whom I just talked. Frank points out our noon temp of 63 at O’Hare makes this the warmest November 19th since the 70 recorded on this date in 1991.

Winds as of post time have gusted as high as 43 mph at both airports–but have reached 54 mph out at the Harrison-Dever Crib and there’s been a 60 mph gusts reported at Munster, IN.

And it’s not just the Chicago area which is seeing high winds. Gusts have hit 52 mph at downstate Bloomington, 51 mph at Champaign and 48 mph at Decatur.

Here’s a list of peak winds from Chicago area sites through 12 noon today (Thursday):

60 mph Munster, IN

54 mph Harrison-Dever Crib (3 miles off the Chicago shoreline)

48 mph Glendale Heights

44 mph Crown Point, IN

44 Waukegan Harbor

44 Morris

43 mph Waukegan Airport

43 Midway

43 O’Hare

43 Gary

42 Grayslake

41 Valparaiso, IN

40 Plainfield

40 Hebron, IN

40 Lansing

40 Dwight

39 Sugar Grove

39 St. Charles

39 Kankakee

39 Burnham

39 West Chicago

38 Pleasant Prairie, WI

38 Romeoville

38 Kenosha Regional

37 Union Hill (Kankakee County)

35 Crystal Lake

Check out the graphics below including 12 obs for the Greater Chicago area, a model Midwest wind forecast, observed winds, peak winds gusts and relative humidities through midday and the national 12 noon temps and the 24 hour temp change through 12 noon Thursday.