Wind gusts of 69 mph reported at Midway as wind chills drop into the 20s

CHICAGO — As the low pressure over the northern Great Lakes continues to deepen, cold air is riding strong westerly winds into the Chicago area Sunday afternoon.

The peak wind gust so far was recorded at Midway Airport, where the anemometer reached 69 mph shortly before noon. Gusts over 50 mph were also reported in O’Hare, Aurora, Kankakee, Wheeling, Rockford and Valparaiso, IN.

“Feels-like” – Wind Chill

Temperatures are running in the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide Sunday afternoon with wind chills running in the 20s.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all states surrounding the Great Lakes Sunday afternoon/evening, as a few snow showers/flurries are still expected across northern Illinois into NW Indiana.

A viewer submitted this photo of a 30+ foot evergreen which blew over in high winds in Hinsdale Sunday morning



