Multifaceted late winter storm to bring wind-driven rain here: sticking snow west/northwest of Chicago and severe weather to the deep south
Predicted mid-afternoon snapshot Thursday
Predicted wind gusts Thursday afternoon:
Widespread 30-40 mph gusts expected.
Thursday severe weather outlook
Severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes expected in the far southern plains
U.S. Snow Cover map
While the Chicago area sits snow-free, winter remains alive and well in the Upper Midwest where a deep snowpack remains. Image of U.S. Snow cover map Snowfall (inches) on the ground: