Multifaceted late winter storm to bring wind-driven rain here: sticking snow west/northwest of Chicago and severe weather to the deep south

Predicted mid-afternoon snapshot Thursday

Predicted wind gusts Thursday afternoon:

Widespread 30-40 mph gusts expected.

Thursday severe weather outlook

Severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes expected in the far southern plains

U.S. Snow Cover map

While the Chicago area sits snow-free, winter remains alive and well in the Upper Midwest where a deep snowpack remains. Image of U.S. Snow cover map Snowfall (inches) on the ground:

Colder pattern to dominate by and large the next 10+ days

–Full day temperature departures from normal: