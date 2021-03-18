Wind Direction Forecasts

Dear Tom,

I have always thought a “southerly” wind was heading to the south and a “south” wind was coming from the south. Can you clear this up?

—Jamie Calhander, Springfield

Dear Jaime,

Wind direction is often stated in a contradictory manner in popular usage. Terms like “south” and “southerly” are unfortunately applied to winds blowing from the south and also blowing to the south.

In scientific and international usage, wind direction is always stated as the direction from which the wind blows. For example, a south wind blows from south to north and a southwest wind blows from southwest to northeast.

The National Weather Service and all U.S. media adhere to the international convention: Wind direction is always stated as the direction from which the wind is blowing.

