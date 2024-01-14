WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
- A big dip in the jet stream has ushered in an arctic blast into the middle of the North American continent. Wind Chill Warning for Chicagoland until noon on Monday. We do have a slight warm up to the teens and almost to 20 degrees above zero by Wednesday/Thursday, which also comes with a little bit of light snow. Not much more than a half inch expected.
- Unfortunately, a second shot of cold air looks to arrive on NW winds as we get into Friday and Saturday. Highs both days look to be in the lower teens with some nice sunshine. We’re expected to get out of the freezer early the following week as temps likely get to the mid to low 30s—which is seasonally normal for this part of January.
WGN Weekly Climate Report:
Wow! Well, wintery weather has arrived in Chicagoland.
- Following a mild December that bled into the first two weeks of January—it seems the other shoe has officially dropped. The coldest weather we’ve seen in years is here. The arctic air invasion we’re living with doesn’t really show up in the official numbers from Saturday. Our high temp yesterday happened just as we crossed from Friday into Saturday. We spent much of Saturday afternoon in the teens.
- Some impressive snowstorm totals from Friday into Saturday—even though much of the wet, heavy snow compacted and melted even as more was falling from the sky. Algonquin and Hoffman Estates lead the snowiest 9 communities around Chicagoland. Much lesser snow totals in northern Indiana and close to Lake Michigan in the city.
- The on/off snow is definitely adding up though. We saw 0.9″ on the last day of October, 1.8″ in November, 3.9″ in December. This month the NWS totals at O’Hare are up to a whopping 15.1″. Normal for the entire month of January is 11.3″—typically our snowiest month of the year.
- Snow now covers about half of the lower 48 states. Last week only about 1% of the Great Lakes had any ice coverage—it was the lowest ice coverage in about five decades for this point in the winter season. As of yesterday, that meager ice coverage has doubled. Expect much more ice in the next 7 days on rivers and lakes very rapidly this coming week with these sub-zero temperatures.
- While we see a second shot of cold air for Friday/Saturday … signs are pointing to milder Pacific air piling up in the western US and then finally reaching us in the Great Lakes region to thaw us out as we get into the beginning of next week. So, the 22nd could be our first day above freezing.