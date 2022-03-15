Dear Tom,

Is it a safe bet that we won’t experience another sub-zero low this season?

—Pat Bryne, Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

Meteorologists have learned the hard way to never say never, but it’s a virtual certainty that the 2021-22 subzero season is over with just two subzero days on the books, well below the city’s normal of eight. Both days were in January when O’Hare recorded lows of minus one on the 7th and minus six on the 26th. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the weather archives and dating back to 1871 found that the city has logged only two subzero days beyond March 16, a low of one below on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1900, and another low of one below on March 22, 1888, the city’s latest-ever subzero day. On the other end of the ledger, the city’s earliest subzero has been a low of minus one on November 23, 1950.