Dear Tom,

I hear that there will be a total lunar eclipse in November. Do you have the details on it?

Thanks, Michelle Pervis

Dear Michelle,

Weather permitting, Chicagoans will be treated to the second total lunar eclipse of 2022 during the early-morning hours of November 8. The eclipse will begin at 2:02 am and reach totality from 4:16-5:41 am. The returning moon will be visible until it drops below the western horizon at moonset at 6:40 am. The year’s first total lunar eclipse occurred on May 15-16.