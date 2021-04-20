Dear Tom,
Will the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano cause weather to be affected the way Mt. Pinatubo did with its eruption in 1991?
—Garry Jaffe
Dear Garry,
The La Soufriere volcano lies on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, about 1,510 miles southeast of Miami. After a period of 41 years of dormancy (its last eruption occurred in 1979), it began erupting again in December, 2020, and in March and April of this year the eruptions became more explosive. The eruptive activity has thus far not released nearly as much volcanic ash into the atmosphere as the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo that hurled so much volcanic gas and debris into the atmosphere that worldwide temperatures declined one to two degrees in the 2-year period following that eruption.
