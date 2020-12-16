Will rising ocean levels affect the Great Lakes?

Temperatures dropped into the teens most of the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning. Cold Canadian-source high pressure centered over Wisconsin and a temporary break in high and mid-level cloudiness from a developing weather system in the southern plains, allowed temperatures to bottom-out in the teens most of our area north of Interstate-80. South of the Interstate, clouds remained a little thicker and temps were not quite as cold – in the lower 20s.

Taking a closer look at area airport sites – the coldest reports were 13-degrees at Burlington in southern Wisconsin, 15-degrees at DeKalb and Du Page, and 16-degrees at Waukegan. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport registered a low of 18-degrees, while Midway Airport had a low of 22-degrees.