An atmospheric “WILD CARD” Tuesday afternoon and evening is the presence of a layer of warm air aloft—what’s known as a “cap.” The extent of severe storm development Friday afternoon and evening may be impacted. “Caps” have been known to thwart storm formation. But if storms later Tuesday can “break” the cap, the atmospheric is primed for additional vigorous t-storm development.

GOES EAST satellite view of Monday’s storm system

GOES 18 western view

Here’s the jet stream into which thunderstorms will ascent late Tuesday. Storms can mix wind energy down to the surface as damaging wind gusts. These winds also rotate thunderstorms producing tornadic supercells

Series of forecast maps off the NWS GFS ensemble model

Tuesday/Tuesday night severe weather risk assessment from the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

SPC probabilities of the various forms severe weather may take in the 24-hour period ending 7 AM CDT Wednesday

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOURLY PROBABILITY OF PRECIPITATION MAPS

Probability of precipitation Tuesday

Probability of precipitation Tuesday night

Probability of precipitation Wednesday

Non thunderstorm high winds threaten in the wake of late Tuesday and Tuesday night’s potentially severe t-storms on Wednesday

This storm will produce its heavy snow farther west and north than Friday’s storm

Cool, damp start to the day thanks to “NE” winds off the lake — but northbound warm front brings warmest temps of the day Tuesday evening to all areas except far north lakeshore communities

FRIDAY’S SEVERE OUTBREAK — MORE THAN 100 TWISTERS AND COUNTING

Surveys continue and these numbers could still rise

Most active severe weather day since April 2020—nearly 3 years ago

Most tornadoes across the United States since 121 twisters dipped down on December 10, 2021