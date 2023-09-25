WGN weekly climate report: On Saturday we managed 81 degrees at O’Hare. It was second stretch of above normal weather this month. The first peaked on the 3rd, 4th and 5th with temps in the mid 90s. This particular streak had four days of 80 degrees or warmer. Normal high temp is in the low 80s for the last half of September.

As of Friday we’ve only seen about 53% of possible September sunshine. Normal for the entire month is 65% of possible sunshine– so we’ve been cloudier than normal this month. And we’ve also been a little bit soggier than normal. As of Sunday morning, we’ve seen 2.86″ of rainfall at O’Hare—and had 12 days with measurable precipitation.

The rainfall has done some good things when for our drought conditions across Chicagoland. Though some areas near the Wisconsin state line is dealing with some areas of severe to extreme drought conditions. Drought conditions are much worse though out on the Great Plains.

Our chilliest afternoon so far this month was the 64 degrees on the 17th and our coldest morning so far was the day after with a low of 53 at O’Hare and many western suburbs saw temps in the 40s—but the average low temperature by the end of this month is 51 degrees. And the average low temperature by the end of next month is 40 degrees.

Enjoy these warmer and brighter days while they last!