Why was the official Chicago weather reporting station moved from Midway Airport to O’Hare Airport?

It will be much cooler today after the high temperature at O’Hare reached 70 for the first time since October 10th on Friday. Temperatures will be much closer to normal today and Sunday with the high in the low to mid 50s. Monday through Wednesday will see above normal temperatures with the high on Tuesday expected to again reach 70. A cool down will follow Wednesdays high in the 60s with seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s returning from Thursday into the weekend, with below normal conditions likely to follow. Temperatures will be cooler near the lake over the weekend and Monday as with lake temperatures in the 40s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible with the warm up on Monday and Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected for the middle of the week through the end of the work week.