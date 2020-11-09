Dear Tom,



Why is the sun so colorful when it is setting?



John Doleworth,

Chicago



Dear John,

Sunlight is scattered in all directions when it strikes atmospheric particulates and air molecules. Visible light is made up of all colors in the spectrum, each the product of a different wavelength. The shorter wavelengths correspond to blue colors, but blues are the first to be scattered because their wavelengths are smaller than air molecules. It’s all blue light scattered by air molecules in the atmosphere that reaches our eyes in daytime, giving the sky its blue appearance. On the other hand, the angled sun we see in the evening travels through more atmosphere before reaching our eyes. Air molecules and dust particles deplete much of the blue wavelength light, leaving the longer wavelengths of reds, oranges and yellows.

