South Pole temperatures are always much colder than North Pole readings. Why?

The climate of the South Pole is about 65 degrees colder than the North Pole. Average summer/winter temperatures are +32/-30 degrees at the North Pole; at the South Pole, -25/-90 degrees. Both poles receive roughly the same amount of heat from sunlight (the South Pole has a bit more incoming solar radiation annually since it is sunlit when the Earth is at perihelion, that is, closest to the sun in its orbit), but their vastly different geography is what accounts for most of the difference in temps. The North Pole is in the middle of an ocean and at sea level, whereas the South Pole is in the middle of a continent and sits at an elevation of 9,000 feet. Interior Antarctica is perpetually snow covered, experiencing extreme radiational cooling, but the North Pole sits over the Arctic Ocean, whose heat and occasionally ice-free waters moderate air temperatures.