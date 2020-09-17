Why is the sky blue and not some other color?

Dear Tom,The number of recent hurricanes means the World Meteorological Society may run of names for this year. Has this ever happened before?Tom Downes Mount GreenwoodDear Tom,It’s happened only once, during the historic 2005 hurricane season, but it’s almost certain to happen again this season. When naming tropical cyclones, only 21 letters of the alphabet are used, with Q, U, X, Y and Z excluded. After a "W" storm, the naming convention switches to the Greek alphabet beginning with Alpha. On Oct. 22, 2005 while Hurricane Wilma was passing close to the Yucatan Peninsula, a new tropical storm formed south of Puerto Rico and was named Alpha. That benchmark season went on to produce five more named storms, the last Tropical Storm Zeta. With Vicky already on the books, and Wilfred about to form, this season will be the second to go “Greek”.