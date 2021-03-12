Dear Tom,

Why is it that the clouds appear greenish just before a tornado? I have seen this in photographs.

Frederich Macelerny, Dubuque, Iowa

Dea Frederich,

The greenish color of clouds indicates the presence of hail. Thunderstorms strong enough to produce tornadoes almost always produce hail (sometimes very large hail) as well. The hail area in a tornadic thunderstorm — called a “hail shaft” — resides very close to the storm’s tornado. Hail screens out the higher frequency electromagnetic waves in sunlight — in other words, the blue colors. A green color is left and this lends a greenish color to the surroundings. The green color need not always mean the presence of a tornado — just the presence of hail. Dust entrained within powerful thunderstorms may even give the sky an orangish or reddish cast.