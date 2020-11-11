Why is it so windy on New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington?

The line of severe thunderstorms that swept across the Chicago area this afternoon and evening has now moved east of the area. As of 8 pm, all severe weather watches and warnings have been canceled or have expired. Wind gusts in the 60 to nearly 90 mph range were reported across the region, leaving a legacy of damaged and downed trees, hail up to 1.25 inches in diameter, and brief, but torrential rainfall along with power outages.

Much colder weather will follow the city's unprecedented and record-breaking string of seven 70-degree plus November days. Highs on Wednesday will peak only in the upper 40s, as far cry from the recent unseasonably warm days in the 70s.