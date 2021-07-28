Dear Tom,

Why is it humid in the Midwest but dry in the West?

Melba Richter, Chicago

Dear Melba,

It’s true that relative humidities in the Midwest can run on the high side, but West Coast humidities can be high also. Seattle’s average relative humidity of 74 percent (despite a recent heat wave) eclipses Chicago’s 60 percent reading; Los Angeles’ 61 percent is nearly a match. High humidity is not as noticeable out there because winds off the Pacific Ocean predominate, limiting daytime heating. However, the West’s mountain ranges generate low humidity air that sweeps downslope. The exceptionally low humidity cited in western desert areas like Phoenix are products of this process. Relatively flat terrain between the Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico offer no barrier to incoming humid air.