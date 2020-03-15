Dear Tom,

Dry air results in no precipitation and moist air brings rain (or snow, if it’s cold enough). So why is forecasting precipitation so difficult?

Joseph Langstrom

Dear Joseph,

It’s not as simple as that. First of all, the atmosphere exists in three dimensions. Dry air at the ground (where we live) is not where precipitation originates. It forms aloft and then falls to the surface. Weather forecasters must think in all three dimensions when forecasting precipitation. Then there is the problem of vertical motions in the atmosphere. Air moves horizontally, but it also moves vertically. Precipitation occurs in rising air, but where and when air rises is not necessarily an easy thing to determine. Large areas of precipitation are one matter, but thunderstorms occur in rising air surrounded by descending air. These and many other factors make forecasting precipitation a challenge.

