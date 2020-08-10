Dear Tom,
I’m curious why August is the wettest month in Chicago. I assumed the wettest month would be in spring.
Jeff Lung, Chicago
Dear Jeff,
August, with normal precipitation of 4.90 inches is Chicago’s wettest month, but it hasn’t always been that way. From 1871-1980, August fluctuated as the fourth of fifth wettest month with precipitation ranging from 3.12 – 3.66 inches. Normals are computed every 10 years in a smoothed 30-year running average, and when the extraordinarily wet August 1987 with 17.10 inches of rain entered the data set (1961-1990), August vaulted to wettest month. When the 1991-2020 normals are released, August 1987 will not be part of the calculation, and May, buoyed by record precipitation totals from 2018-2020 will overtake August as the wettest month.
Why is August usually Chicago’s wettest month?
Dear Tom,