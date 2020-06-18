Dear Tom,
Why does the dark wall of clouds at the front of a squall line not produce a substantial tornado threat?
Cole Logiston, Calumet City
Dear Cole,
Don’t dismiss the potential for damaging winds with the turbulent, low-hanging clouds that race outward ahead of an approaching squall line. It’s true that the churning lead clouds with a squall line exhibit extreme turbulence and often, to untrained eyes, appear tornadic, but they are not prime candidates for tornado production. Twisters occur near the southwest quadrant of thunderstorms, usually in a rain-free area toward the rear of squall lines. What does come out of the wall of clouds on the leading edge of squall lines are vicious straight line winds known as “downbursts.” These winds can be as deadly and damaging as tornadoes.
