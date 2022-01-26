Why does the coldest part of the year follow weeks after the shortest day of the year?

Dear Tom,

Given that the shortest day of the year is December 21, why does the coldest part of the year follow a few weeks later, when days are actually getting longer?

—Kevin McCarthy, Kenilworth

Dear Kevin,

What you have stated in your question is correct: The coldest part of the year occurs, on average, in late January, but the shortest day (implying the least amount of heating from sunlight) actually occurs a few week earlier, on about Dec. 21. The difference is because heat arriving from sunlight, while a little greater in late January than on Dec. 21, is still less than heat being lost into space. Therefore, temperatures, on average, continue to drop until heat arriving from sunlight increases to an amount greater than the amount that is being lost from radiation into spac