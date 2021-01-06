Dear Tom,

Why does some snow melt when it hits the ground?

Billeta Osagiede, South Holland

Dear Billeta,

Snow melts when it receives enough heat from its environment to raise its temperature to above 32 degrees, which is the temperature at which water substance exists in liquid form. At exactly 32 degrees, water substance can exit in either liquid form or as a solid; below 32 degrees, water substance exists in solid form, as ice, snow or frost. When it is snowing and the snow melts upon contact with the ground, the snow is picking up enough heat to cause it to turn into water. That heat is probably coming mostly from the ground, but some of the heat might be coming from the air as well. In general, snow melting when it hits the ground is snow falling with temperatures a little above freezing (32 degrees).