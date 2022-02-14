Why does melting snow leave behind mud that looks gooey?

(NEXSTAR) - Amazon recently announced it is raising its Prime membership fee this year. This is its first price hike since 2018, but there are some ways to get around it.

The annual cost is going from $119 to $139 and the monthly rate will shift from $12.99 to $14.99. According to Amazon, the change won't take effect until after March 25, 2022, on the date of your next renewal. If you're a new subscriber, the higher price starts Feb. 18.