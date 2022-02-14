Dear Tom,
Why does melting snow leave behind mud that looks gooey?
Bob Finch, Detroit, Michigan
Dear Bob,
The appearance and consistency of mud can be quite varied, but what you have noticed about the appearance of mud left when snow melts has to do with the temperature of the soil. Mud remaining after snow melts is usually a thin, unfrozen surface layer laying on top of soil that is still frozen. The frozen soil prevents water in the surface layer of mud from percolating down. The mud will be quite watery. Mud following rain usually lies above unfrozen soil. This kind of mud will have a lower water content because much of its water has filtered down into the unfrozen soil beneath it. The mud will appear more consolidated and less gooey.