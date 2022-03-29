Dear Tom,

Chicago is nearing the end of its snow season, but I have a snow question: Why does it sometimes snow when the temperature is well above freezing, say in the upper 30?

Grace Veen, Rockford

Dear Grace,

Snow forms when water vapor condenses directly into ice crystals. That can only occur when the air temperature is at or below freezing (32 degrees F). The condensation process in which water substance passes from its gaseous phase as water vapor gas in the atmosphere directly to the solid phase as ice crystals or snowflakes is known as sublimation. If the ground-level air temperature is above freezing when it is snowing, air temperatures at the level aloft where snow is forming must be 32 degrees or lower. This is an absolute necessity.