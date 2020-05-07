Why do the vast majority of tornadoes form in the United States?

Chicago-area river stages are in a falling mode. Segments at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River, Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and Harvard to Algonquin on the Fox River are in Minor Flood. Yesterday’s rains had only minor impacts on rivers and streams. River segments under Flood Warnings are green-shaded on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...