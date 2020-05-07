Why do the vast majority of tornadoes form in the United States?

Dear Tom,
I know that tornadoes can form elsewhere, but why do the vast majority form in the United States.
Charlie Hale Chicago
Dear Charlie,
While tornadoes do occur in other parts of the world, about three-quarters occur in the U.S., largely due to the unique geography of the central U.S., that provides a barrier-free collision course between polar, tropical and desert air masses. Tornado expert Tom Grazulis speculates that tornadoes have occurred in almost every nation except the polar regions. Many twisters occur annually in Europe, Australia, Canada, Russia, Argentina, China and Japan. Bangladesh has logged at least a dozen twisters deadlier than this nation’s deadliest, the 1925 Tri-State Tornado that killed nearly 700. Most scientists believe the number of tornadoes around the world is undercounted since many are small and weak and go undetected.
