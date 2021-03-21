Dear Tom,
Why do meteorologists say “meteorological spring” starts on March 1? Doesn’t spring officially start on March 20?
—Rosemarie Getty, Libertyville
Dear Rosemarie,
“Meteorological” and “astronomical” seasons are different from each other. In the Northern Hemisphere, meteorological seasons are defined as: winter: Dec. through Feb.; spring: March through May; summer: June through Aug.; fall: Sept. through Nov. Meteorologists use these periods for the sake of consistency in the climate data base. The orbit of the Earth around the sun is the basis for the astronomical calendar in which seasons are defined by the times of the two annual equinoxes and two solstices which vary from year to year. The elliptical shape of the Earth’s orbit about the sun causes the lengths of astronomical seasons to vary between 89 and 93 days.
