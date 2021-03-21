Why do meteorologists say “meteorological spring” starts on March 1? Doesn’t spring officially start on March 20?

Dear Tom,What percent of the time are Chicago's winds from the northeast during the course of the year?—Phil Dlouhy, RiverwoodsDear Phil,Wind direction at Chicago is influenced by the city's location at the southwest shore of Lake Michigan. Well away from the lake, such as at Rockford or Peoria, winds blow from a southwesterly direction (west, southwest or south) much of the time. Here in Chicago the wind often blows in from Lake Michigan. Northeast, east or southeast winds are frequent, especially during the spring months when air over the lake tends to be colder than temperatures over land. The prevalence of northeast winds varies in the Chicago area, with northeast winds most frequent along the lakefront. There, northeast winds blow, on average, about 40 percent of the time.