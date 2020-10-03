Dear Tom,

Why do hurricanes move from east to west even though we have prevailing westerlies?



Tony



Dear Tony,

Prevailing wind patterns are due primarily to the Earth’s rotation, causing an effect known as the Coriolis deflection. In the Northern Hemisphere, Coriolis imparts a right-hand turn to winds that want to blow straight from high to low air pressure. This sustains three huge cells of wind circulation: the polar easterlies, extending from the North Pole south to 60 degrees north latitude; the westerlies, from there southward to about 30 degrees north latitude; and the northeast trades, extending from 30 degrees north latitude to the Equator. Many Atlantic hurricanes develop off the African coast, travel to the west, then make a turn to the north and get caught in the prevailing westerlies.