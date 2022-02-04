Dear Tom,

Why do bridges freeze sooner than other road surfaces in the winter?

-Jeffrey Ballmatster, Champaign, Ill.

Dear Jeffrey,

Bridge decks present special winter driving hazards. Highway surfaces lose heat whenever the air is colder than the roadway. Bridges chill more quickly because cold air can circulate beneath as well as above them. Ground-level roadways are chilled only from above. In addition, ground-level roads are also warmed from underneath as heat rises slowly up through the soil. The result is that bridges can ice over while ground-level roadways are merely wet. There is also a dry-weather hazard: Because of lower surface temperatures, bridges can become frost-covered and slippery at night while other roadways remain dry and frost-free.