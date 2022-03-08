Dear Tom,

Why are you called a meteorologist? What do meteors have to do with weather prediction?

—Greg Siwicki, Naperville

Dear Greg,

The use of the term “meteorology” dates back to early Greece when Aristotle wrote “Meteorologica” in 340 B.C., a work covering the totality of that era’s knowledge of weather and climate. In Aristotle’s time, anything that was suspended in or fell from the sky was called a “meteor,” including rain, snow, hail, rainbows and meteoroids. Since the majority of Aristotle’s work dealt with weather, over time meteorology came to be used when referring to the science of weather and atmospheric studies. In the context of meteorology’s contemporary definition, a “meteorologist” refers to a scientist who studies weather and the Earth’s atmosphere, not meteors.