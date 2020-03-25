Why are weather forecasters called meteorologists?

Moderate, to heavy snow accumulated more than 6 inches in some far southwest suburbs Sunday into early Monday. Satellite imagery Monday morning indicated the greatest snow depth over northern Grundy and southern Kendall counties. For some of these locations, this was the heaviest snowfall event of the season. Area wide, early risers Monday morning were greeted by a winter wonderland. The region’s relapse into winter was brief. By mid-afternoon, the snow was completely gone. Emerging spring sun, soil temps in the mid-30’s, air temps in the low 40s, and relatively “warm” snow pack temperatures all contributed to the rapid melt-off. More sunshine is expected heading into midweek, sending readings to near, or above the normal high of 50 degrees. Wednesday promises to be the nicest day of the next 7, with sun, light winds and temps approaching 60 degrees.