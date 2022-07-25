Dear Tom,

The name Grady Norton was mentioned in a meteorology seminar I took several years ago. Can you provide some information about him?

George Nelon

Dear George,

Norton headed this country’s early hurricane and warning efforts from 1935 until his death in 1954. He did this in an era before weather radars, weather satellites and computer models of the atmosphere. Norton is remembered as an extraordinarily gifted forecaster whose predictions were exceeded only by his relationship with the public. He was transferred by the Weather Bureau to Miami in 1943 and charged with the responsibility of establishing a joint hurricane warning service with the Army Air Corps and Navy. That facility was the forerunner of the National Hurricane Center, established in 1955.