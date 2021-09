CHICAGO — The family of Travell Miller Gilmore is hurting, days after the shooting death of Miller Gilmore on the city's West Side. His family is offering a $4,000 reward to anyone with information.

"I want that kid to see my face. I want his family to see my face. I want his friends to see my face. I want them to see my face. This is the face of a person's life you just took," Miller's twin Lavell Miller said.