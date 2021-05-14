Which portion of a thunderstorm is the most dangerous?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,
Which portion of a thunderstorm is the most dangerous?
Amy Mortom

Dear Amy,
Any portion of a thunderstorm can produce damaging or life-threatening conditions. Thunderstorms are “weather factories” that can generate five dangerous phenomena: lightning, hail, high winds, tornadoes and excessive rainfall. Each tends to occur in preferred parts of the storm. Lightning is a well-known danger. It strikes everywhere within and several miles around a thunderstorm. Large hail falls in or close to the storm’s rain area. Though rarely life-threatening, hail is immensely damaging. Plow winds, the straight-line winds that surge out of a storm, can exceed 100 mph. Tornadoes occur in the southwest portion of a thunderstorm. The final thunderstorm hazard is excessive rainfall and can result in flash flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News