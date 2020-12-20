Dear Tom,

Which month is the coldest month of the year, on average?

Charles Ponzorelli

Dear Charles,

In 150 cold seasons (from 1870-71 through 2019-20) the month of January ranks highest in the number of times it was Chicago’s coldest month in the winter season: 81 times. February ranked second with 43 occurrences; December came in third, with 24 occurrences; and March was fourth, with 2 occurrences. March was the coldest month of the cold season in the 1889-90 season and again in the 1931-32 cold season. Lovers of chilly weather — there are such people — enjoy winter temperatures and especially appreciate January. At Midway airport, with temperature records from 1928-29 through 2019-20 (92 cold seasons): January -57, February – 20, December – 14, March – 1.