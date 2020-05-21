Which is colder, the North Pole or the South Pole?

The forecast appears rain-free for the next couple days and that should allow Chicago-area flooding to gradually recede - some spots much faster than others, depending upon upstream flow/runoff. Major flooding should improve to Moderate levels today at Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Major flooding on the Illinois will improve somewhat today at Morris and Ottawa, but continue to rise at LaSalle. Flood Warnings have been dropped at quickly-receding Coal City on the Mazon River, Wilmington on the Kankakee and Milford on Sugar Creek. Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River are expected to fall below flood later today.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories at 7AM this Wednesday morning were depicted in light green on the headlined map. Following are latest Hydrologic River Stages/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: