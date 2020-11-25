Which is colder: the North Pole or the South Pole?

Update 5:30AM CST...

The Winter Weather Advisory for accumulation of 2 to 3-inches of wet snow NW of the city continues until 10AM CST this Tuesday morning (Purple-shaded area on the headlined map). Accumulations of an inch or so are expected elsewhere and closer-in to the city before gradually changing over to rain. Temperatures are generally at or above 32-degrees early this morning, so most snow accumulation will occur on grassy areas or very cold surfaces. Roads will be wet and become slushy and slick in spots with more intense snowfall, so if driving or out and about this morning, be prepared to be cautious and take a little more time to reach your destination. Snow will gradually change-over to rain from the south later this morning/by midday. Check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below for snow/rain progress.