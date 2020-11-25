Dear Tom,
Which is colder: the North Pole or the South Pole?
Melissa Johnnes, Chicago
Dear Melissa,
Without question, the South Pole is the Earth’s colder place. Antarctica has an average elevation of 11,800 feet, much higher than the North Pole (at or only a few feet above sea level, depending on ice coverage). Minimum temperatures at the North Pole are around -76 degrees, while Antarctica’s lowest readings are at or below -129 degrees. The South Pole is ice; the North Pole is ice-covered water. Antarctica is 97 percent ice-covered, two miles thick in places. There is no exposed water at the South Pole, while sea water moderates the chill at the North Pole. Antarctic chill is more persistent also, uninterrupted by surges of maritime air which on occasion can reach the North Pole.
Which is colder: the North Pole or the South Pole?
Dear Tom,