Dear Tom,
On a recent broadcast, you mentioned some record high temperatures from 143 years ago. Where were those readings taken?
Rick B.
Dear Rick,
You are referring to the three consecutive record highs set on December 18-20, 1877, when high temperatures peaked at 62, 64, and 67 degrees, respectively. In those early days of Chicago’s weather history, the city’s official readings were taken downtown at the Roanoke Building located at the southeast corner of Madison and LaSalle streets. That location was the city’s official weather observation site from June 8, 1873, through October 1, 1887, when it was relocated to the Chicago Opera House on the southwest corner of Clark and Washington. Chicago weather observations were taken at various downtown and lakeside locations until July, 1942 when they were moved inland to Midway Airport.v
Where were Chicago weather readings taken in the 1870s?
Dear Tom,