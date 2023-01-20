GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

Dear Tom,

Where is the world’s wettest place?

Scott J.

Dear Scott,

The wettest spot in the world is Mawsynram in Meghalaya State, India. It receives 467.36 inches of rain annually. Another spot is Cherrapunji, with 463.66 inches annually, the world’s second wettest location. In northeastern India, these two places are only about ten miles apart.

The wettest spot in the United States is Mount Waialeale in the Hawaiian Islands. Located on the island of Kauai, the annual rainfall is 460.00 inches. In the 48 contiguous states, the wettest location is Aberdeen Reservoir in Washington, with an average annual precipitation of 130.60 inches.

The nation’s ten wettest states:

1. Hawaii … 57.2 inches annually

2. Louisiana … 56.9 inches

3. Mississippi … 55.5 inches

4. Alabama … 55.3 inches

5. Florida … 53.7 inches

6. Tennessee … 51.6 inches

7. Georgia … 50.1 inches

8. Arkansas … 49.6 inches

9. North Carolina … 49.3 inches

10. South Carolina … 48.0 inches