Dear Tom,

Where is the safest place to seek shelter from a tornado if you live in a high-rise building and do not have access to a basement?

Mso, Brainerd, Minn.

Dear Mso,

The safest place in a high rise building (or any structure, for that matter) is the location farthest from windows. If a basement is readily available, go there. In high-rise buildings, the safest location is the interior of the structure. This is usually an interior hallway. The object is to avoid windows. No place in any building can offer absolute protection in a tornado situation, but your location within the structure can minimize the danger. Although tornadoes can occur in any place in the United States and at any time during the 24 hour day, maximum tornado occurrence is in the Great Plains, from northern Texas to Nebraska.